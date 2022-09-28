The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Motorists across Queensland can expect to pay more for fuel in the coming weeks

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
September 28 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Motorists can expect to pay more for petrol in coming weeks as the federal fuel excise returns in full as of midnight on September 28, however the RACQ says it won't be a sudden hike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.