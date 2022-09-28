Motorists can expect to pay more for petrol in coming weeks as the federal fuel excise returns in full as of midnight on September 28, however the RACQ says it won't be a sudden hike.
The end of the discount will add 25.3 cents per litre to the wholesale price of unleaded and diesel, both of which had decreased during the week ending on Sunday, September 25 while retail prices increased.
RACQ spokesperson Nicky Haydon said these high retail margins, along with other factors, were likely to cushion the blow of the excise ending.
"We shouldn't see prices hike dramatically overnight and there are several reasons behind that," Ms Haydon said.
"Fuel companies have already purchased the stock they have in the ground at the discounted excise, so they need to use that fuel first before purchasing new stock at the higher price.
"Global oil prices have also fallen significantly from where they were in June and they are continuing to fall, so that should lead to lower wholesale prices in the next week."
Famed for having prohibitively-expensive fuel, Mount Isa motorists have already been experiencing pain at the pump, and as of September 28 most retailers across the city were charging about 210 cents per litre of unleaded or 220 cents per litre of diesel according to price aggregator PetrolSpy.
The cheapest unleaded was reportedly available at the United outlet on the corner of Isa and Camooweal Streets, which was charging 208.9 cents per litre.
The cheapest diesel was also available from the United service station, which reported a price of 217.9 cents per litre.
The RACQ spokeswoman said high diesel prices were likely to cause even more pain in the coming weeks.
"Diesel prices for regional Queensland are already at or above $2 per litre and we do expect these to climb in the coming days and weeks, Ms Haydon said.
"Going forward, the cost of a 50-litre tank of either unleaded or diesel will increase by around $12.60, but the falling global oil price could mitigate that."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.