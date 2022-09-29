The search has continued for a South Townsville man who was reported missing from the Charters Towers area late last week.
Police believe the man, Reece O'Neill, may be in the vicinity of Biloela. Investigators have asked locals to report any sightings of Mr O'Neill.
Mr O'Neill was last seen at a hotel on Main Street in Pentland on September 14 and was reported missing on Friday, September 23 .
He was believed to have been travelling from Pentland to Mount Isa after going missing in the Charters Towers area.
Police believe Mr O'Neill may be carrying items such as a pillow, blanket and a back-pack. He is described as Caucasian, 183cm tall with a proportionate build, brown hair and green eyes.
Police have asked people travelling along the Flinders Highway between Pentland and Mount Isa to be on the lookout for Mr O'Neill.
Family and police are concerned for his health and welfare as he has a medical condition and requires medication.
Police have urged anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.
"We're requesting that anyone who was travelling along the Flinders Highway between September 14 and today, if they have had any dealings or if they've seen anyone matching Reece's description, if they could please contact us through Policelink, Crime Stoppers or at the Charters Towers Police Station," Charters Towers Officer in Charge, Sergeant Tony Hosie said.
