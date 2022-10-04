Kennedy MP Bob Katter has backed a repeal of the Australian Government's Stage 3 tax cuts.
The Stage 3 tax cuts, also known as the Treasury Laws Amendment, passed parliament in 2018, well before the pandemic hit and impacted the economy.
Since coming into office, the Labor government has faced pressure to ditch the coalition-initiated stage three tax cuts for high earners, set to come into effect in 2024.
Mr Katter told Parliament last week that the tax cuts were unfair to everyday Australians and called on the Government to instead create a tax on all imports.
"We can't afford to buy food. We can't afford to buy a house. We can't afford to buy a car. We subsidise the import of cars," Mr Katter said.
"Even in North Queensland, I can now see people living in the streets. In the wealthiest country on earth, we have people living on the streets."
A recent survey conducted by the Australia Institute found more than twice as many people value good economic management over sticking to election promises.
The survey of more than 1400 Australians found twice as many respondents supported repealing the cuts than those who opposed and most understood high income earners would benefit the most if they go ahead.
Australia Institute executive director Richard Denniss said people surveyed believed when economic circumstances change, economic policy should change too.
"The more Australians learn about Scott Morrison's 2018 stage three tax cuts for high income earners, the more likely they are to oppose proceeding with them in the current economic climate," he said.
"Australians are receptive to having a big, honest conversation about the economy (and) indeed this research shows that conversation is already happening."
Mr Katter agreed with Greens leader Adam Bandt that the tax cuts favoured the wealthy and will join the crossbench in seeking to repeal the Bill.
"Instead of coming to grips with the monopoly powers of foreign mining corporations and giant supermarket corporations and giving Australians a fair go, and taking away your stupid restrictions on land to subdivisions in an empty country, what are you doing," Mr Katter told Parliament.
"You're giving a tax break to the rich, to the boys on $10 million a year. They get a tax break. That's your initiative."
