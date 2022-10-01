The North West Star
Mount Isa's homeless hostel has opened a men's healing area to help clients feel more safe and secure

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated October 14 2022 - 5:06am, first published October 1 2022 - 9:00pm
A before and after shot of the work done to create the new healing area at Mount Isa Hostel. Picture by Cleavon Davis

Vulnerable men now have a safe haven thanks to the opening of the Mount Isa St Vincent de Paul Men's Healing Area.

