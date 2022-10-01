Vulnerable men now have a safe haven thanks to the opening of the Mount Isa St Vincent de Paul Men's Healing Area.
Located within the existing hostel on Camooweal Street, the healing area has many uses according to hostel coordinator Cleavon Davis.
"It provides a space where [men] are able to relax and get away from things, get away from life," Mr Davis said.
"If a service provider needs one-on-one time with a client when we're referring them to a pathway, they're able to use that space for privacy.
"If a man has been institutionalised for most of their life they can sit out the back rather than in an enclosed area."
As well as being a quiet, private space for hostel clients and service providers men's community groups can also use the healing area.
The creation of the healing area was funded by a grant from the Aurizon Giving Fund, one of six such projects in Queensland.
Mr Davis said he was greatly appreciative of the financial help, but credit should also go to the hostel clients who took ownership of the project and got on the tools.
"We're very appreciative of what Aurizon has done," he said.
"Men that came through the hostel actually contributed, going down and picking up a shovel, or planting the seeds or putting up some mesh.
"They helped big-time, but that's what it's for. It's for them."
Mr Davis said facilities like the hostel and the new healing area much-needed, and that support services in the region were currently stretched thin.
The hostel coordinator said there were a variety of reasons that a man could end up on the street, and that the longer they remained homeless the worse things got.
"When the system rejects them or labels them in different areas, whether it be justice, whether it be health, whether it be employment - that's just like a kick in the guts," Mr Davis said.
"Sometimes they just give up. They give it a go, roll with the punches but after a while they just go down.
"They're walking ghosts - it looks like there's a ghost walking inside them and the shell is empty."
The hostel only offers short term accommodation but Mr Davis said it was enough to give the men hope, and that staff worked hard to find longer-term support for clients.
"When they come here, they feel at home. They have respect for each other and they have their laughs now and again," he said.
"We do it for the community, we do it to help people get through this.
"Make them feel part of the community, to empower them and become more strong within themselves. To get up, and never give up."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.