The Mount Isa Rugby Union season will kick off Friday night with four teams set to battle it out for round one.
Friday night's games will involve the Shaine Hunter Locksmith Venoms, Floor Worx Astro Boys, Topfire Construction Black Panthers and the Three Sons Fitness Captain Marvels.
Gates will open at 5pm at the Alma Street rugby grounds with the first game scheduled to kick off at 6pm.
Mount Isa Rugby Union officials have encouraged anyone interested in playing to come down for a game. Coaches and sponsors will select teams from the players that show up on the night.
"There are still heaps of spots available. Come down on day and have a run," a spokesman for Mount Isa Rugby Union said.
"The field is looking amazing ... come down for a great night of footy and the start of the 2022 season."
There will be food, drinks and also a playground available for the kids.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
