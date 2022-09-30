KAP leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter has criticised the Queensland Government's $62 billion energy plan, calling for greater focus on connecting the North West to the state's electricity grid.
The State Government's 10-year Energy and Jobs Plan was announced Wednesday and includes greater renewable energy targets and funding for two new pumped hydro projects.
Mr Katter said he was sceptical of how the plan would be delivered and instead called on the government to provide a timeline for North West Queensland's connection to the state's electricity grid, a project known as CopperString.
"The government are saying for all of us that our biggest issue is the environment and climate change and we're going to embark on a big costly exercise that is definitely going to increase the price of energy for people," he said.
"They want to provide infrastructure that enables renewables, well the only shovel ready project in Queensland that fits that criteria is CopperString."
Part of the energy plan announced by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk includes the construction of a super grid which will deliver "clean, reliable and affordable power" through 1,500 kilometres of transmission lines from Brisbane to North Queensland and out west to Hughenden.
"These 500 kilovolt transmission lines will be the largest constructed in Queensland's history, carrying the energy to power new manufacturing jobs across our regions," Premier Palaszczuk said.
"And we are continuing with our commitment to back CopperString to connect to the North West Minerals Province - driving more jobs in Mount Isa and Townsville."
Mr Katter previously welcomed the government's continued commitment to the CopperString project in Budget Estimates in July.
He said the Premier's energy plan again proved she was committed to building the CopperString project, however, he called on the Premier to confirm a definitive timeframe for the project.
"We're missing out on thousands of jobs and billions in investment in critical minerals because the Government won't commit to a timeframe for delivery of grid connection," Mr Katter said.
"The fact that CopperString has still not been given a start date by the government makes a mockery of this entire announcement."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics.
