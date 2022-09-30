The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Robbie Katter says energy plan fails to deliver timeline on CopperString

JC
By Jeremy Cook
September 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traeger MP Robbie Katter called on the Premier Palaszczuk to provide a timeline for the CopperString project following the announcement of the state government's $62 billion energy plan. Picture supplied.

KAP leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter has criticised the Queensland Government's $62 billion energy plan, calling for greater focus on connecting the North West to the state's electricity grid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.