The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Star readers' letters: Live cattle exports cost

Updated October 3 2022 - 12:15am, first published October 2 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star readers' letters: Live cattle exports cost

Live cattle exports cost

It is okay in Australia for uncapped/almost open specification Live Cattle Exports to permanently close down numerous Meatworks/ Meat Processing Plants across northern Australia but when the Gillard Federal Government suspended Live Cattle Exports for five weeks on the basis of cruelty the NFF/National Farmers Federation funded a 10-year successful Class Action Damages Claim determined by 1 Judge and backed by the OZ media including the Taxpayer funded ABC.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.