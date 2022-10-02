Star readers' letters: Live cattle exports cost

It is okay in Australia for uncapped/almost open specification Live Cattle Exports to permanently close down numerous Meatworks/ Meat Processing Plants across northern Australia but when the Gillard Federal Government suspended Live Cattle Exports for five weeks on the basis of cruelty the NFF/National Farmers Federation funded a 10-year successful Class Action Damages Claim determined by 1 Judge and backed by the OZ media including the Taxpayer funded ABC.
That the OZ Govt partially funded the Govt Regulation of Live Cattle Exports is worthy of note while Govt Regulation costs of Processing is amongst the highest in the world. It is worthy of note that the NFF Federally represents all aspects of farming and that the NFF would fund a seemingly lost cause for one aspect of farming is questionable to say the least. The Damages Claim Payout is still climbing above $1.2b as more deplorables attach and the interest bill climbs at $1m per week as reported on the ABC Landline programme 2 October . Live Cattle Export farmers mainly support the National Party and Independent Bob Katter MP, the Nationals have held OZ Federal Govt in Coalition with the Liberal Party for 9 years until recently.
Don Stewart
Thank you to those impacted by dementia, community members and healthcare professionals who marked Dementia Action Week 2022 from 19-25 September.
Across Australia, individuals and organisations supported our campaign, 'A little support makes a big difference to increase understanding about dementia and help eliminate discrimination.
On behalf of the estimated 487,500 people living with dementia in Australia, we thank everyone for their support. Maree McCabe AM, CEO Dementia Australia
