Star readers' letters: Live cattle exports cost

That the OZ Govt partially funded the Govt Regulation of Live Cattle Exports is worthy of note while Govt Regulation costs of Processing is amongst the highest in the world. It is worthy of note that the NFF Federally represents all aspects of farming and that the NFF would fund a seemingly lost cause for one aspect of farming is questionable to say the least. The Damages Claim Payout is still climbing above $1.2b as more deplorables attach and the interest bill climbs at $1m per week as reported on the ABC Landline programme 2 October . Live Cattle Export farmers mainly support the National Party and Independent Bob Katter MP, the Nationals have held OZ Federal Govt in Coalition with the Liberal Party for 9 years until recently.

