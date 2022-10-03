Mount Isa Ladies golf dominated by Alison Gordon

Saturday's play at the Mount Isa Golf Club involved a stroke round taking place in conjunction with the Ulla Allen and Jakeman Constructions Monthly Medal Final.

Close scores were returned by the field with Gordon coming out on top, carding a nett score of 68 to win the competition.

Suni Thogersen slotted into the runner up position with an equally impressive nett score of 69.

Ulla Allen and Angie Sciascia featured in the ball rundown close behind on 70 and 75 nett respectively.

Universal nearest the pins went to Ulla Allen on hole 2, Angie Sciascia on hole 10 and Margie McElligott on hole 14.

Graded pins on offer were taken by:

In the mid-week competition, the ladies competed in an 18-hole Stableford Event.

Suni Thogersen came up trumps, finishing the day with 35 points to take home the trophy.

Auretta Perrin was rewarded with the runners up trophy with a score of 33 points while Margie McElligott claimed ball run down honours with 31 points.

Nearest the pins went to Margie McElligott hole 8 and Suni Thogersen on hole 12.