Richmond weather radar brought online, will help region prepare for severe weather

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated October 3 2022 - 6:05am, first published 5:00am
The construction of a Doppler weather radar in Richmond has been completed and will allow communities in North West Queensland to prepare better for severe weather.

Local News

