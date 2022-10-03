The construction of a Doppler weather radar in Richmond has been completed and will allow communities in North West Queensland to prepare better for severe weather.
The dual-polarised radar is located approximately 2.5 kilometres south of Richmond and will benefit communities in Hughenden, Winton, Georgetown and Julia Creek. The radar will also help warn local industries such as agriculture, transport and tourism of severe weather.
The need for a Doppler weather radar was identified after monsoonal flooding devastated the region in early 2019.
Images from the radar have been live on the Bureau of Meteorology's website and the BOM weather app since Friday, September 30.
A doppler radar is specialised to send out electromagnetic signals which reflect off objects in its path to detect rain drops, hail or snow. The intensity of the returned signal can help with estimations on how heavy rainfall is and where it is located.
Bureau of Meteorology's acting Group Executive Community Services, Matt Collopy, said the Doppler radar is one of the best technologies for observing real-time rainfall and wind conditions across large areas.
"As well as improved coverage across the Diamantina, Cooper, Flinders, and parts of the Norman and Gilbert River catchments, radar coverage will now extend along the significant supply route of Flinders Highway, from Mount Isa to Townsville," he said.
"This will improve the Bureau's ability to make weather observations in the region and to warn the community about the potential impacts of severe weather," Mr Collopy said.
Mr Collopy said the technology would support local industry such as agriculture, transport and tourism in making better decisions when preparing for severe weather.
"An increase in forecast accuracy helps farming businesses make timely decisions, such as movement of stock, chemical and fertiliser application, sowing and harvesting," he said.
"The radar will also provide enhanced information for emergency services with better fire plume height estimation and detection of fire-generated thunderstorms."
The BoM will also install a number of rainfall gauges near the radar to record actual rainfall. This data will be used the improve the accuracy of the radar images.
The Richmond radar is one of four new radars being built in Queensland to form part of a comprehensive weather observation network of more than 11,000 assets including satellites, upper atmosphere monitoring, automatic weather stations, ocean buoys and flood warning networks.
The Australian Government has committed $77.2 million to install and operate the new Doppler radars to fill significant coverage gaps throughout the state.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
