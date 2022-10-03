North West Queensland can expect a wet and stormy week with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting significant rain and possible thunderstorms.
The BoM forecast has predicted a high chance of showers for Tuesday afternoon and heading into the evening. A possible thunderstorm has also been forecast for the late morning with east to north-easterly winds of up to 20 km/h becoming light in the evening.
Up to 10mm of rain is expected to fall on Tuesday.
Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday with a high chance up to 20mm of rain falling in the morning and afternoon. Light winds are forecast with a possible chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon.
Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with a medium chance of showers and light winds. Temperatures will hit a maximum of 33 degrees and fall to a low of 19 overnight. Sun protection will be recommended from 8:40am to 4:10pm with the UV index predicted to reach an extreme rating of 12.
The rain is expected to ease off for Friday with the BoM forecasting sunny conditions and maximum temperatures of 35 degrees.
Heading into the weekend, the rain looks likely to return with a medium chance of showers for Saturday. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 34 degrees and a low of 22.
Temperatures will then drop slightly on Sunday, reaching a high of 30 degrees and a low of 14. The rain will also ease off for Sunday as mostly sunny conditions return.
As for the lake levels, Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is sitting at 36.6 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 85.4 per cent.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
