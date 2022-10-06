Four Mount Isa sportspeople have been named as finalists in the 2022 North Queensland Sportstar Awards.
Among the finalists are a mix of fresh and familiar faces including last year's Masters Sportstar of the Year Runner Up, Sunia Raitava.
Mount Isa finalists also included young softball player Sienna Wilson for Junior Sportsar, netball umpire Kodie Kuskopf for the Alan Ticehurst Memorial Award for Service to North Queensland sport and the U11 MIANA Netball team for the Teams award.
Five finalists were also named from Cloncurry and one from Winton.
For Kodie Kuskopf, winning the award would mean recognition for his commitment to Netball in the north west Queensland.
"It's been good I suppose to know that I've been able to help someone," he said.
Kuskopf was nominated for the Alan Ticehurst Memorial Award after spending the last two years climbing up the ranks of netball umpiring.
He has travelled across Queensland to umpire numerous State competitions and will soon go international when he officiates in Las Vegas in November.
Having never been involved with netball up until two years ago, Kuskopf has since taken over as the Mount Isa Amateur Netball Association's umpiring coordinator, overseeing approximately 80 officials.
Kuskopf said he could have hardly ever imagined getting as far as he has in the sport.
"I'd never even watched a game before," he said.
"Initially it was just about helping out the club because each team has to supply an umpire each week.
"But I just started enjoying it more and more and I seemed to be half good."
The Sportstar Awards are designed to recognise remarkable sporting performances and achievements of athletes from within the region.
Last year's finalists included Mount Isa high school student Kyle Bartolo and boxer Sunia Raitava.
Award winners will be announced at a gala dinner on November 5 at the Cloncurry Shire Hall.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.