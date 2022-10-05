The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Diesel motorists could be hit with substantial price hikes in the coming weeks

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
October 5 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The federal fuel excise has returned in full, and according to the RACQ its effects will be felt most by Mount Isa's diesel motorists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.