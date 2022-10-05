The federal fuel excise has returned in full, and according to the RACQ its effects will be felt most by Mount Isa's diesel motorists.
The temporary halving of the excise expired on September 29 and was expected to add 25.3 cents per litre to the wholesale price of fuel.
According to data gathered by the Australian Institute of Petroleum, wholesale prices for unleaded and diesel in Queensland did increase by about 25 cents per litre following the reinstatement, but pump prices did not.
RACQ's Principal Economic and Affordability Specialist Dr Ian Jeffreys said this was due to high retail margins.
"In the days before the Federal Government's fuel excise cut ended, prices for unleaded increased significantly as part of the regular hiking phase of south east Queensland's fuel price cycle, with petrol stations lifting retail margins to around 40 cents per litre," Dr Jeffreys said.
"These huge retail margins gave fuel companies more than enough room to absorb the reintroduction of the full fuel excise, which is why we didn't see unleaded prices at the bowser increase, but rather stay steady or continue to trend down slowly.
"Retail margins for diesel across south east Queensland dropped significantly when the fuel excise was reintroduced, indicating fuel companies reduced their profit margins to absorb the excise increase instead of passing it directly on to motorists."
Petrol prices in Mount Isa have remained steady since the return of the full excise, with unleaded prices of about 210 cents per litre and diesel prices of about 220 cents per litre being reported by price aggregator Petrol Spy on both September 28 and October 5.
The cheapest unleaded was reportedly available at the United outlet on the corner of Isa and Camooweal Streets, which was charging 208.9 cents per litre.
The cheapest diesel was also available from the United service station which reported a price of 219.7 cents per litre, up about 2 cents per litre compared to the week prior.
According to Dr Jeffreys, although motorists in metropolitan areas in the state's south east could expect cheap fuel in the coming weeks Mount Isa's drivers would pay the same amounts.
"Regional centres, like Mount Isa, do not follow price cycles like those we see in SEQ, rather prices stay relatively flat from day to day," he said.
"There is excessive margin in the average unleaded price in Mt Isa. Fuel companies should be able to absorb the excise increase and still return a retail margin similar to what we were seeing at the beginning of the year.
"The average indicative retail margin for unleaded in Mount Isa in September 2022 was 45.5 cents per litre, whereas in March 2022 it was a more reasonable 16.6 cents per litre."
The RACQ economist said the issue was more pronounced for diesel motorists, who could end up paying substantially more for fuel.
"Diesel prices are higher due to an increase in the international benchmark price and sanctions against Russia, however retail margins are lower at 19.5 cents per litre," Dr Jeffreys said.
"The full rate of excise could add another 15 cents per litre to the current diesel price in Mount Isa."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
