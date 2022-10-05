New screening facilities and a larger departures area are now online at Mount Isa Airport, where passenger numbers are exceeding pre-pandemic levels.
The $2.4 million upgrade, funded by an Australian Government Regional Airports Screening Infrastructure grant, brings the security screening point into line with the latest requirements while also improving passenger flow.
Queensland Airports Limited Regional Ports general manager Brendan Cook said the completed upgrade came at a time when passenger numbers were on the up.
"It is the perfect time to reveal the terminal upgrade with passenger numbers at an all-time high and exceeding pre-pandemic numbers," Mr Cook said.
"These completed works significantly improve the customer experience by making boarding more efficient."
"Passengers can now check in and pass through security screening to enter a larger departure lounge where they can relax and enjoy the retail offerings at their leisure."
According to Mount Isa Airport more than 21,070 passengers passed through the terminal in August 2022, 3.5 per cent higher than the number recorded in August 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Assistant Minister for Regional Development Anthony Chisholm said the upgrade to the airport, which was funded in 2021, would ensure Mount Isa remained connected to the rest of the state.
"We know just how vital the Mount Isa Airport is to the region - bringing visitors in while being a key connection for the community and local businesses to other regional centres and markets including Brisbane, Townsville and Cairns," Assistant Minister Chisholm said.
"This upgrade means passengers can board more smoothly and quickly with enhanced security screening in place."
Mr Cook said there was more work to be done in the coming months, which would further improve passengers' experiences at the airport.
"We will be delivering a new-look café, new carpet, paint and a refresh of the landside bathrooms," he said.
"While impacts to passengers will be minimised, we appreciate everyone's patience while these works are completed."
