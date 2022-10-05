The North West Star
Passengers will have an easier time at Mount Isa Airport thanks to upgraded facilities

October 5 2022 - 5:00am
Brendan Cook, Senator Anthony Chisholm and Airport Services Manager Daniel Jones at the new security screening area. Picture supplied

New screening facilities and a larger departures area are now online at Mount Isa Airport, where passenger numbers are exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

