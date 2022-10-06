There is no corner of Queensland, if not Australia, that is not being touched by the current housing squeeze.
For renters, mortgaged homeowners and would-be buyers alike, the current market conditions are no-one's friend.
This is where it is the responsibility of any decent government to step-in - and I don't mean by hashing out more of the same tired, old solutions; it's their responsibility to looks at the issues in front of us holistically and devise innovative and purposeful solutions.
A major issue in Queensland right now is population centralisation, and everyone loses from this perverse trend.
People are being packed like sardines in the south-east corner whilst rural and remote Queensland towns are haemorrhaging residents, or at least suffering the effects of small or sporadic levels of growth.
This long-standing but now worsening trend has prompted me, and the KAP, to recently devise a "Population De-centralisation Plan".
As part of this plan, for a period of two years, owner-occupier house and land property purchases in Queensland towns situated in "Outer Regional" locations with a population of less than 25,000 would only attract half the normal transfer duty fees.
At the two-year point, the success of the policy would be assessed, and it would potentially be extended or expanded.
I have written to the Queensland Premier, Treasurer and Housing Minister calling on them to formally consider the proposal during their Housing Summit scheduled for later this month.
At its heart, the policy is designed to help turn the tide on population drift to major metropolitan areas at the expense of the regions, and to provide reprieve to the bulging south-east corner where housing, transport and services are buckling under unsustainable growth.
The existence of this trend is undeniable and its impacts, palpable - for example, a recent Property Council of Australia's report showed that Queensland's population grew by a massive 750,000 between 2011 and 2021, with close to 90 per cent of that number relocating to the south-east.
Meanwhile affordable homes are sitting vacant and jobs are going begging in the bush and small, regional towns where space is not an issue and our lifestyle is highly enviable.
The situation is farcical, and the Premier needs to show some leadership.
With this policy proposal, there is a golden opportunity for the Premier and her Government to address the housing issue whilst simultaneously showing she governs for the entire State and not just the overcrowded south-east.
