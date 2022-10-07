Mount Isa residents will have the chance to come together and clean up the city as part of this year's Great Northern Clean Up on Saturday, October 8.
The clean up was organised by Southern Gulf NRM in partnership with the Mount Isa City Council and will focus on removing rubbish from Moondarra Drive.
Volunteers will meet and sign-on at Tom O'Hara Park on the corner of the Barkly Highway and Moondarra Drive. The event will be held from 7:30am to 11:30am on the day.
The Mount Isa City Council has confirmed that all clean-up equipment will be supplied, but advised volunteers to wear suitable shoes and sun-safe clothing.
The Great Northern Clean Up is the northern sibling of Clean Up Australia Day, the country's largest environmental day of action.
Beginning in 2009, the event has given northern communities the chance to participate in clean up events throughout the cooler months from August to October.
A spokeswoman for Clean Up Australia said this year's clean up will focus on collecting cigarette butts.
"The Great Northern Clean Up will play a lead role in removing butts and other problem plastics from nature, before the wet season washes them into our waterways and out to sea," she said.
"When littered, cigarette buts leach heavy metals and other toxins into the environment and can also end up in the stomachs of birds, whales and fish."
A barbecue for volunteers will also be provided at Tom O'Hara Park at 9:45am.
The Council has encouraged anyone to join by registering online via email at admin@southerngulf.com.au, calling Southern Gulf NRM on 4743 1888, or meeting on the day.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
