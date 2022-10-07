The controversial cashless welfare card will remain for Doomadgee after it was scrapped for thousands in remote communities elsewhere.
The scheme was made voluntary for people in Bundaberg, the East Kimberley, Ceduna and the Goldfields after the repeal bill cleared the upper and lower houses of Federal Parliament.
The compulsory aspect, however, will remain in Doomadgee and Cape York as well as the Northern Territory for the time being, but users will also transition to the government's new scheme in March 2023.
The cashless debit card quarantines up to 80 per cent of a welfare recipient's income, which cannot be withdrawn in cash or spent on gambling or alcohol.
Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said in Cape York and the Doomadgee region referrals to the card were currently made through the Family Responsibilities Commission.
"How they arrive on income management is after a conference with elders," she said.
"Local Indigenous leaders have worked in the community and have set up this process as something that is self-determined."
Kennedy MP Bob Katter said whilst he opposed the welfare cards, alcoholism among these communities couldn't be ignored and should be more actively managed by local governments.
"I have a profound belief that you just can't have separate laws for one racial group and another set of rules for another group," he said.
The federal government will continue consultations with communities not yet able to transition off the card as it reviews the future of compulsory income management in Australia.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
