The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Public intoxication needs "more of a response" from all governments, Mayor Slade tells inquiry

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated October 7 2022 - 4:54am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade and Deputy Mayor Phil Barwick voiced their opposition to decriminalising offences such as public intoxication. Picture Mount Isa City Council Facebook.

Mount Isa City Mayor Danielle Slade has called on all levels of government to work together in addressing the city's public intoxication issues at an Inquiry into the decriminalisation of public offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.