Mount Isa City Mayor Danielle Slade has called on all levels of government to work together in addressing the city's public intoxication issues at an Inquiry into the decriminalisation of public offences.
Councillor Slade was joined by Deputy Mayor Phil Barwick who both voiced their opposition to decriminalising public intoxication and begging offences at a public hearing in Mount Isa.
The Queensland Community Support and Services Committee is currently exploring legislative options for decriminalising the offences which would also include public urination.
Other speakers included Will Blackley from the Mount Isa Community Justice Group and Commerce North West President Emma Harman.
It comes after the Council made a submission to the Inquiry stating it was "not in favour" of decriminalisation.
Cr Slade said wait times for rehabilitation services were too long in Mount Isa, and many of the people living rough around the city had come from out of town.
"A lot of people are leaving dry communities elsewhere and coming to Mount Isa just to access alcohol," she said.
"We are dealing with people with severe and very chronic addictions. I haven't seen this before, where people are just passed out on the street. It's just new to Mount Isa and it's very concerning."
Cr Slade said whatever was being done currently, wasn't working.
"All of the agencies involved are doing the best they can, there's no doubt about that," she said.
"There needs to be more of a response with the State and Federal Governments working together with local Councils, local agencies, and Traditional Owners."
Cr Barwick said the decriminalisation of public intoxication would soften police responses and exacerbate the issues Mount Isa was experiencing.
"In meetings we've had in the past, we've been advised that 60% - more than half - of serious crime in Mount Isa happens amongst a couple of hundred people who are publicly drinking in the riverbed," he said.
"This goes on day-in, day-out here. Out of that comes a whole range of other social problems caused by this supply of alcohol into this section of the community."
Traeger MP Robbie Katter has also voiced his opposition, saying decriminalising the offences wouldn't solve antisocial behaviour.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
