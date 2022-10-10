Mount Isa is set for a hot week with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting plenty of sunshine.
The BoM forecast shows Tuesday is expected to be sunny. Sun protection will be recommended throughout the day with the UV index predicted to reach an extreme rating of 12.
Temperatures will reach as high as 37 degrees on Tuesday, while falling to a low of 17 over night.
Similar sunny conditions are expected on Wednesday with temperatures expected to reach a maximum of 37 degrees and a minimum of 20.
The sunny weather is likely to remain on Thursday, although the forecast shows a 10 per cent chance of rain at some point throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a top of 38 and a low of 23.
Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a slight 20 per cent chance of a shower most likely during the morning. The region can expect to end the week with slightly cooler temperatures with a maximum of 33 degrees and minimum of 18 forecast for Friday.
The sun is expected to remain out for the duration of the weekend with temperatures reaching a high of 36 degrees on Saturday and 37 degrees on Sunday.
As for the lake levels, Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is sitting at 35.8 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 85 per cent.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
