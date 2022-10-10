Mount Isa netball umpire Kodie Kuskopf has continued to make strides in the sport, winning Netball Queensland's Official of the Year award.
Kodie was presented his prize at the 2022 Netball Queensland Awards night in Brisbane alongside some of the state's best community players and coaches.
It was a milestone moment for Kodie who, up until a few years ago, had never been involved in a game of netball.
However, his profile amongst the state's netball community has continued to grow. In November, he will travel to the Gold Coast to officiate at the Pan Pacific Games before jetting off to Las Vegas to umpire internationally.
Kodie said his netball journey began as a simple way of helping out his local club in Mount Isa.
"Each team has to supply an umpire each week, so it was just about helping out the team and the club to fulfil their duties," he said.
"But, I just started enjoying it more and more and seemed to be half good at it and pursued it a bit further."
Alongside recognition from Netball Queensland, Kodie was also announced as a finalist in the North Queensland Sportstar Awards for his service to sport in the region.
Kodie has served as the Mount Isa Amateur Netball Association's (MIANA) umpire coordinator for 2022, where he helped with developing and coaching younger umpires.
He said he never would have imagined that his umpiring hobby would go as far as it has, and is now looking to the future to help pave the way for other aspiring netball officials.
"It's been good I suppose to know that I've been able to help someone," he said.
"As it got towards the end of the year, I got a bit more excited for the next year to come."
"I'm looking at creating a development squad for our umpires here and doing more trips away and doing weekends down on the coast at other associations to get those coaching weekends where they can get that next level coaching."
Kodie's award tally could double on November 5 when the winners of the 2022 North Queensland Sportstar Awards are announced.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
