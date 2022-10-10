The North West Star
Kodie Kuskopf named Netball Queensland's 2022 Official of the Year

JC
By Jeremy Cook
October 10 2022 - 6:00am
Kodie Kuskopf was awarded Netball Queensland's 2022 Official of the Year. Picture Zara Kuskopf.

Mount Isa netball umpire Kodie Kuskopf has continued to make strides in the sport, winning Netball Queensland's Official of the Year award.

