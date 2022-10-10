The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Police close Barkly Highway after fatal crash near Cloncurry

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated October 10 2022 - 6:33am, first published 1:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has suffered critical injuries after a single vehicle accident on the Barkly Highway near Cloncurry this morning. File picture.

Update - 4:30pm, October 10

Police have confirmed that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle has passed away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.