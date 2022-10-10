A man has suffered critical injuries after a single vehicle accident on the Barkly Highway near Cloncurry this morning. File picture.

Update - 4:30pm, October 10



Police have confirmed that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle has passed away.

A man has suffered critical injuries after a single vehicle crash on the Barkly Highway near Cloncurry.

The highway has been closed to all traffic in both directions while emergency services deal with the incident.

Ambulance and police were called at approximately 10:40 am after reports were made of a car crashing in to a tree.

The LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was also called to the scene, but was not required.

Police have said the Forensic Crash Unit are investigating while the highway is closed.