YOUR SAY: Star readers' letters

In the US, a man plugs $86,645 Electric 4WD into his house and finds out it will take over four days to charge unless he buys a $500 Level-2 charger and pays for its installation.
Electric vehicles will be taxed to make up for lost fuel exercise a significant government income, the extreme shortage of power will force rationing and massive price increase, the electrical grid is old and cannot handle every third house charging an EV - that you will not be able to afford to charge, it will eventually be either charge the EV or have power for you home, you will not be able to afford both.
As intelligent people know, the policies of the ALP, Greens and TEALS are going to shut down coal-fired power stations - while hypocritically still exporting coal to hundreds of others operating. If they had any sincerity and wanted to reduce CO2, they would stop all exports and force a reduction.
But the money God will not allow that, so the Australian people's right to affordable electricity and amenities of life is sacrificed.
These fools in government had not taken the result to the final degree of analysis. When more coal-fired power stations are closed and demolished, there is no turning back. It takes years to build a new one that will hit home when the wind turbines and solar panels fail to produce the required amount of power. There are many reasons they will fail. Too long to write here.
Anyone old enough to remember the cyclone seasons - Just one significant cyclone can take out the wind turbines and many solar panels - as most of the population are grossly ignorant of how global and celestial events control all our weather, they have no idea of what is coming, weather events run in cycles and we know the damage, destruction and deaths they cause, it is all recorded for you to read.
When extreme weather events arrive, as they will as we are still in the Quaternary Glaciation from 2.6 million years ago - the few thousand years of warmth civilisation has enjoyed will soon fade back into an ice age in the near future. Still, there will be no affordable coal power for future generations and they will not have or be allowed to burn wood.
G J May
The Australian Federal Police and the government are making the right moves to control the damage arising from the Optus data breach. But a more holistic approach is needed to protect private information.
Currently, people don't have any choice on how they identify themselves towards their bank, insurer, or government services etc.
Mobile phone numbers are highly critical if text messages or phone calls are used as a factor in authentication. Still, all this is controlled by telecommunication providers. If mobile numbers and other account-related data are transferred to another person, the original owner of the information has no opportunity to prevent such a breach.
In addition to improving the way we treat identity-related data in authentication processes, we also need to reduce data retention and improve the way data is stored. The aim should be to stop identity theft and also to clean up after successful identity theft.
A concerted effort is required to take the right steps towards data protection, including new regulations established by the government, organisations improving their processes, and research developing new approaches. In addition, people's awareness also needs to be improved, to enable them to request more secure solutions.
Professor Carsten Rudolph, Department of Software Systems and Cybersecurity, Faculty of Information Technology
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
