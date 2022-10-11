The successful partnership of Alison Gordon and Suni Thogersen proved too good for the field of ladies at the Mount Isa Golf Club.
Gordon and Thogersen outclassed their rivals while vying for the 4 ball Stableford Multiplier trophy event, carding an amazing 73 points and romping home to take the trophy 23 points ahead of their opponents.
Gordon also paired up with fellow golfer Judy Fangrath to secure the runner up position finishing their round with a not too shabby 50 points.
Ball rundown honours went to Ulla Allen and Sandra Beattie on 40 points.
Next weekend the women golfers wrap their 2022 season with a nine hole 2 ball ambrose mystery draw.
