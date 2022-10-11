The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Gordon and Thogersen outclass competition in Mount Isa ladies golf competition

By Judy Fangrath
October 11 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gordon and Thogersen romped home to win the Stableford Multiplier trophy event. Picture supplied.

The successful partnership of Alison Gordon and Suni Thogersen proved too good for the field of ladies at the Mount Isa Golf Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.