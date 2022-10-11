The North West Star
Diamantina Shire to vote in two councillors at November by-election

JC
By Jeremy Cook
October 11 2022 - 5:00am
The Electoral Commission of Queensland has announced the seven candidates running in the upcoming Diamantina Shire Council by-election in November. File picture.

Seven candidates have been announced for two councillor positions as part of the Diamantina Shire Council by-election in November.

