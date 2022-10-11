Seven candidates have been announced for two councillor positions as part of the Diamantina Shire Council by-election in November.
The by-election will be held on November 5, 2022 following the resignations of Councillors Don Rayment and Doug Cooms. Both cited personal reasons for their resignations.
The candidates will be listed on the ballot paper in the order below:
The Diamantina Shire is one of the smallest local government areas by population in the state, with just 292 people. Despite this, the community attracts up to 120,000 visitors per year.
Electoral Commissioner Pat Vidgen said there was a lot of interest from candidates who wanted to represent their community ahead of the by-election.
"Now the Diamantina community knows who is running, they can decide who they want in not one, but two councillor positions," he said.
Mr Vidgen reminded people in the Diamantina council region voting was compulsory and failure to vote fines had increased to $143.75 from 1 July 2022.
"This election is a full postal ballot which means ballot papers should start arriving in the mail soon," he said.
"This means you must select at least two candidates on your ballot paper, starting with 1 (one) for your preferred candidate.
"We encourage Diamantina voters to read and follow all the instructions on their postal declaration and complete their ballot paper before returning it in the reply-paid envelope provided as soon as possible."
Postal votes must be completed before 6pm on 5 November 2022 and received by the Electoral Commission of Queensland by 5pm on 15 November 2022.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
