Greg Donovan will celebrate ten years of running Birdsville's iconic Big Red Bash festival in 2023.
In those ten years, the festival has gone from a small side hustle that struggled to turn a profit to a massive three day event, hosting some of the biggest names in Australian music and attracting more than 9000 punters annually.
Situated on the edge of the Simpson Desert, the Big Red Bash has pulled artists as big as Jimmy Barnes, Missy Higgins and Midnight Oil. With the 2023 line-up set to be announced on Sunday, October 16, festival organiser Greg Donovan said plans were well underway for the ten year milestone.
"We want to acknowledge that this is our tenth year and do a couple of things to celebrate," he said.
"We've got quite a few new artists that have never been before. We're going to put a lot of effort in to making it really special."
Whilst the excitement surrounding the tenth anniversary of the festival is almost palpable, it wasn't always this way.
It wasn't until 2017, when the event was in it's fifth year, that it started to turn a profit. In the five years before, the event was run in conjunction with the Big Red Run, a gruelling six day, 250 kilometre charity run to raise money for diabetes research.
Having run four desert marathons around the world for charity in response to his son's type 1 diabetes diagnosis, Mr Donovan wanted to do something similar in Australia.
For the inaugural Big Red Run in 2013, Mr Donovan invited country musician John Williamson to come out to play an impromptu concert to support the volunteers.
Mr Donovan said the concert was never intended to be an annual event.
"One thing led to the other and we ended up with the Big Red Bash which was never part of a grand plan of any description," he said.
After the 2018 Big Red Run, Mr Donovan made the tough decision to discontinue the event despite raising over $1 million throughout its existence.
"We just weren't getting the people," he said.
"We thought that the festival was growing and becoming more successful and we really wanted to put our efforts and focus in to that."
Whilst the Big Red Bash has attracted some of Australia's biggest names in music, it also broke the world record for the world's largest nut bush in 2018. The festival has gone on to break it's own record each year since and will be aiming to break 4,084 in 2023.
Mr Donovan said the idea came from the Royal Flying Doctor's Service who suggested doing a world record attempt to raise money.
"People love doing the nut bush dance and we thought it would suit the whole vibe of the festival," he said.
"The media love it it's a story that goes viral on all these TV channels everywhere, so it's good from that point of view because we get a lot of eyes looking at what we're doing out there."
Punters will get a chance to break the world record again in July 2023 when tickets go on sale in late October.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
