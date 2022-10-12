Packing up your life to hit the road and travel around Australia is a dream for many. But, for a group of young Mount Isa based health professionals, they made it a reality.
Friends Katie Marsden, Jordan Allen, Georgia Hildebrand, Isobel Perkins, Meg Grieve and Hilary Wood, or the Bush Birds as they are known on social media, took a hiatus from their healthcare jobs, packed up the utes and embarked on a seven month journey travelling around the lucky country this year.
Born and bred in Queensland, the girls all collectively spent time in the Isa from 2018 to 2022 when they chose to relocate to the town for their jobs.
Katie is a doctor from Beaudesert and Rockhampton, Jordan a paediatric nurse from Toowoomba, Hilary is a paramedic from Blackall, Millmerran girl Meg an ED nurse, Georgia is a nurse and midwife from Brisbane and Isobel is also an ED nurse and hails from the capital city.
Georgia said they all began working at different times, but spent between two and four years in the north west where their friendship group formed.
"We had lots of fun working and playing pretty hard," she said.
"We had such a good time. People often say, 'Oh did you have to go to Mount Isa?' But we actually all chose to go to Mount Isa.
"Wherever you are, it's what you make of it."
The idea for a road trip first formed as the group were looking for the next step in their careers.
Georgia said it was difficult to pinpoint an exact time, but one evening over dinner, the girls committed to the idea.
"We were probably all at the stage where we were thinking about what's next for our careers and where we would go," she said.
"It was just the next best option really to take some time off.
"We were all in such a fortunate position that we would be able to pick up work and didn't necessarily have to worry about job security.
"We had dinner one night and said, 'Righto, let's leave a year to the date' and we did it.
"It was such an exciting time and very much against the grain."
What transpired was a seven month road trip travelling around Australia beginning in March earlier this year.
The girls first set off from Queensland and their travels saw them venture to New South Wales, South Australia, Northern Territory, Western Australia and ending in Victoria before heading back to the sunshine state.
Piling into three vehicles, the Bush Birds said they had a custom canopy built to serve as a kitchen area and one dedicated car to pack their six swags into.
When not dealing with wet weather or other elements, the girls solely camped outdoors at sites across the country.
"We just loved being able to roll out under the stars, wake up with the sun and go to bed when it got dark," Georgia said.
"We always felt so much more content, energised and excited.
"Getting back to nature has been a big reminder and lesson."
Along the way, the girls started documenting their travels on their social media page Bush Birds on Backroads in an effort to show off the bush, celebrate the outback and appreciate the lucky land.
Their following clocked over 2500 people and showcased beautiful imagery, adventures and words from across Australia.
As for the highlights? Georgia said there were too many to count, but the Gibb River Road and West Macdonnell and Flinders Ranges were standouts with the group.
Amongst incredible scenery, the Bush Birds also fostered deeper connections within their friendship group.
Georgia said not only did they learn a lot about themselves, but each other as well.
"Overall, we are so incredibly lucky that we are all quite emotionally aware and could take time out by ourselves if we needed," she said.
"It has definitely made our friendships even stronger."
The girls returned to Queensland last month and planned to head back to the workforce within their fields in roles across the state.
Georgia said the journey had instilled a strong reminder to be present.
"We all realised that you don't need much to be happy," she said.
"When you're with such like minded people, which we recognise is such a blessing, you can just have a really great time outdoors.
"We live in such a beautiful country and there are so many amazing things to see here."
If one thing is for certain from their adventure, the Bush Birds said they would happily continue camping out under the stars and sleeping in their swags if they could.
