Great Northern Clean Up draws dedicated group of volunteers in Mount Isa

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated October 13 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:00am
Volunteers removed 900 kilograms of rubbish from Lake Moondarra Road as part of the the Great Northern Clean Up. Picture supplied.

Volunteers removed approximately 900 kilograms of rubbish from Mount Isa's Lake Moondarra Road as part of the 2022 Great Northern Clean Up.

