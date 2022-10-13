Volunteers removed approximately 900 kilograms of rubbish from Mount Isa's Lake Moondarra Road as part of the 2022 Great Northern Clean Up.
A dedicated group of 34 volunteers cleared items such as drink cans, car parts and a washing machine among others from a section of Lake Moondarra Road near the Barkly Highway and Ryan Road.
The initiative was delivered by Southern Gulf NRM through funding from the Mount Isa City Council.
The community-based event is the northern sibling of Clean Up Australia Day, and gives northern communities the chance to participate in clean up events throughout the cooler months from August to October.
Southern Gulf NRM Project Officer Lyndy Skea praised the efforts of volunteers, saying it was "good to see community members come together and make a difference".
"The lake road is a popular drive for many locals and tourists who visit the town," she said.
"Hopefully, others will now be able to see the difference these enthusiastic volunteers have made, inspiring others to get out there and make a difference."
Held annually for several years, the clean-up was postponed for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council Environmental Officer Natasha French said it was "great to see" the event happen again.
"It's actually really satisfying cleaning up litter knowing it won't harm any wildlife or end up in our catchments," she said.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
