Ergon Energy have said a truck was at the centre of a power outage which cut power to approximately 800 customers in Mount Isa.
Power was shut off to properties just before 7pm on Wednesday, October 12 after a truck caused "significant damage" to a power pole.
Ergon said crews worked for almost five hours to restore power with the last properties restored at 11:42pm.
Power was cut a second time the following morning, after it was reported wires had fallen down on a vehicle. Ergon Energy said the wires were Telstra cables rather than a powerline, but were pleased the driver took precautions.
"He stayed in the vehicle, reported the incident and waited for help, which is exactly what we advise people to do if a vehicle contacts a power pole, powerline or pillar box," a spokeswoman for Ergon Energy said.
Ergon have advised residents to stay away from any fallen powerlines and report any network damage to emergency services.
"They should always stay well away, warn other and report the incident to 000 because this is a potentially life-threatening electrical fault," the spokeswoman said.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
