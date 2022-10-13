The North West Star
"Significant damage" to power pole caused by truck as power outage affects 800 customers in Mount Isa

By Jeremy Cook
Updated October 13 2022 - 5:48am, first published 2:00am
A truck was reported to be at the centre of a power outage that cut power to approximately 800 customers in Mount Isa. Picture supplied.

Ergon Energy have said a truck was at the centre of a power outage which cut power to approximately 800 customers in Mount Isa.

