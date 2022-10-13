An inquiry has heard that more funding for rehabilitation clinics is required to help solve Mount Isa's public drunkenness problem.
The Queensland Community Support and Services Committee is currently exploring legislative options for decriminalising public offences such as public drunkenness and public urination to help curb some of the city's lingering social problems.
The Mount Isa City Council and Traeger MP Robbie Katter have said they are against decriminalisation of the offences, saying it would do little to solve Mount Isa's current situation.
Several residents have also told the North West Star they don't support changing the laws.
Speaking at a public hearing in Mount Isa, Community Engagement Manager for the Mount Isa Community Justice Group, William Blackley, said funding for rehabilitation, not decriminalisation, was the "key" to making a difference.
"I think our best option is better rehabilitation services in our own region, maybe working more closely with what we have out here and how to get it open to more people," he said.
"We need to clean them up. We need to sober them up.
"I do not think decriminalising or leaving the laws the way that they are will actually make a difference either way."
Mr Blackley's comments echoed the message of the Council. Mount Isa City Council made a submission to the inquiry which acknowledged greater funding was needed to provide effective drug and alcohol counselling.
Mayor Danielle Slade said greater funding for rehabilitation services was about delivering "more workable and manageable" solutions to people with "very acute addictions".
"We are talking about having more funding for rehabilitation and, with agencies, having a bit more understanding and transparency on what they are funded for and their outcomes," Cr Slade told the inquiry.
Current alcohol support services in Mount Isa include the Arthur Petersen Centre on Camooweal St and The Salvation Army's alcohol rehabilitation centre near the airport.
However, Cr Slade said the Arthur Petersen Centre, was too close to bottle shops and clients were having to wait up to two weeks before getting into The Salvation Army's facility.
"Whilst the Arthur Petersen centre is a great facility, it is situated too close to our CBD," she said.
"The Salvation Army have an alcohol rehabilitation area out past the airport, but there were not many clients there the last time I visited.
"We do not want a rehabilitation centre-which is absolutely fantastic, by the way-sitting empty."
The inquiry is expected to release its findings by October 31.
