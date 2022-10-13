Hughenden is making a name for itself amongst the homestay scene with a crop of recently refurbished Airbnb rented homes becoming available within the town.
The Town House Hughenden and Mowbray Cottage are two of those currently on offer and open to bookings.
Not only are they among the latest accommodation offerings, but they are also owned and operated by two sister-in-laws.
Sharon Jonsson owns and operates The Town House Hughenden.
Based at her Charley Creek cattle property south of Prairie, the producer now also manages an Airbnb accommodation offering under their family business umbrella.
Sharon said after attending an agritourism event, the initial idea was a potential farmstay opportunity, but later opted for the in town route.
"There's a shortage of accommodation in Hughenden, and I thought, 'Why not give it a crack?," she said.
"It became quite a project.
"My kids are also all getting older and leaving school, and I just thought, if we owned a house in town there's accommodation if we need."
Located on Earl Street, The Town House Hughenden offers a retro inspired three bedroom and one bathroom country cottage to visitors and workers alike.
The cottage was officially listed in April earlier this year.
Sharon said after purchasing the home they did not have to complete any huge structural renovations as the house was already solidly built. Instead, they tackled refurbishing and redecorating the home.
"Air-conditioning was my big thing," she said.
"I'm a bit of a furniture collector I suppose, so I already had bits and pieces to furnish it with.
"We opened just in time for the silly season."
That silly season was the beginning of the tourist season in the north-west.
Bookings are now open all year round with a mix of both tourists and tradespeople snapping up available dates.
"There have been a few from Townsville that have come out and done the loop to Richmond and Winton over the school holidays," Sharon said.
"Which to me means they are holidaying closer to home."
Sister-in-law Chelsea Smith also jumped at the opportunity and now owns and operates Mowbray Cottage.
Based out at her Strathroy cattle property in the local region, she too regularly makes the journey into town to prepare for bookings.
Another three bedroom and one-and-a-half bathroom offering, Mowbray Cottage is described as suited for visitors to the Flinders region or contract and trade workers.
Chelsea said they bought the house in October last year and opened for bookings in January at the beginning of this year.
The idea came down to an investment opportunity, Chelsea said.
"When I go away, I always look for an Airbnb now," she said.
"Because if you've got a family, you get more space."
The uptake in bookings had been constant with both the influx of visitors during the tourist season and project workers.
"We had a run of tradies to start with, we've had surveyors and the school holidays are packed with families," Chelsea said.
"During tourist season there are a lot of travellers coming through."
As the year draws to a close and the tourist season quietens down, the pair said they were intrigued to see how bookings would fare over the coming summer months.
"We will see what happens around Christmas time," Chelsea said.
"Who knows who we will get then, if we get anyone.
"I'm hoping it's going to steady off, so we can do some maintenance work and a few little jobs we want to do."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
