A governance advisor has been appointed to work with the Mount Isa City Council, a move is believed will improve relationships between councillors.
Experienced local government advisor Hayden Wright was appointed by the State Government and will begin his three month role on October 11.
The role will primarily focus on capacity building and mentoring, with a focus on the clear understanding of roles and responsibilities, ensuring effective working relationships between the Councillors, and adherence to transparent and ethical decision-making processes.
The Mount Isa City Council said in a statement that Mr Wright's appointment will let the Council understand what is and isn't working well.
"Council sees this as an opportunity to improve the relationship between Councillors," the statement read.
"Council is pleased to work with an experienced Local Government advisor such as Mr Wright and believes his advice can only lead to best practice in Local Government being implemented at Council," the statement read.
Council will undertaking preliminary meetings with Mr Wright to provide him with an overview of some of the challenges that have been encountered.
Mayor Danielle Slade welcomed the appointment, saying the appointment will help Council in receiving "a high level of governance".
