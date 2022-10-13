The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Governance advisor "an opportunity to improve the relationship between Councillors," Mount Isa City Council says

October 13 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A governance advisor has been appointed to work with Mount Isa City Council. File picture.

A governance advisor has been appointed to work with the Mount Isa City Council, a move is believed will improve relationships between councillors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.