Queensland Energy Minister Mick de Brenni has said construction on North West Queensland's CopperString project could commence "as soon as 2023".
The $1.75 billion project will connect the north west to the state's electricity grid by a 1000km overhead high voltage electricity transmission line, running from Townsville to Hughenden, Cloncurry and Mount Isa.
The long-awaited project is currently awaiting approval from the Australian Government.
Traeger MP Robbie Katter has criticised the Queensland Government for failing to deliver a timeline or a start date for the project.
Queensland Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said the commencement date for the project was "subject to regulatory approvals and commercial agreement".
"The Government is currently working very closely with Copperstring's proponents on a Government-led model that will connect the resource-rich North West Minerals Province to the Super Grid," the Energy Minister said.
CopperString moved a step closer to reality in April, after the Queensland Coordinator-General Toni Power accepted the final environmental impact statement (EIS).
A spokeswoman for the Coordinator-General said the project was still waiting on approval from the Federal Environment Minister.
"The evaluation report has been provided to the Australian Minister for the Environment and Water for assessment," the spokeswoman said
"The project is yet to receive Australian Government environmental approvals."
Traeger MP Robbie Katter has welcomed the State Government's continued commitment to CopperString but urged the Premier to commit to a start date for construction on the project.
"This is the first test of the Government's energy and jobs plan; if they can't start construction on a project that is shovel-ready they have no hope of delivering the rest of the plan," he said.
"Let's give the Energy Plan some energy; let's start the Super Grid and extend the national electricity grid from Townsville to Mount Isa and Queensland's mineral wealth in the North West."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
