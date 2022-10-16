The North West Star
North West Queensland's CopperString project awaits environmental approval

By Jeremy Cook
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:14am, first published October 16 2022 - 9:00pm
Queensland Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said the commencement date for the Copperstring project was subject to "regulatory approvals". Pictures supplied and from file.

Queensland Energy Minister Mick de Brenni has said construction on North West Queensland's CopperString project could commence "as soon as 2023".

