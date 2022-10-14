The North West Star
Isa Highlanders announce date for 2022 dance competition

October 14 2022 - 9:00pm
The Isa Highlanders' Dance Competition and Outback Titles will return on November 12. File picture.

The Isa Highlanders will host its 2022 Highland Dancing competition and Outback Titles in November, with organisers promising the return of the famous Freddo Frog dances.

