The Isa Highlanders will host its 2022 Highland Dancing competition and Outback Titles in November, with organisers promising the return of the famous Freddo Frog dances.
Nominations for the competition will close on October 21, with the event due to take place on November 12.
A total of 51 entrants travelled far and wide from Mackay, Townsville, Normanton and the Burdekin to compete in the 2021 competition.
Organisers have promised that the famous Freddo Frog Dances will take place again in 2022. The dances are a special competition where kids compete to win Freddo Frogs.
Dancers interested in competing are encouraged to nominate themselves by heading to the Highland Dance Comps website.
The Isa Highlanders have also put the call out for any potential sponsors to contact the club.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
