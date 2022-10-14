The North West Star
Happy Valley State School wins award for "Excellence in Rural and Remote Education"

JC
By Jeremy Cook
October 14 2022 - 5:00am
Representatives from Happy Valley State School were crowned one of Queensland's best in rural and remote education at an awards ceremony in Brisbane. Picture supplied.

Mount Isa's Happy Valley State School has been recognised as one of Queensland's best in rural and remote education.

