Mount Isa's Happy Valley State School has been recognised as one of Queensland's best in rural and remote education.
The school won the State Government's prestigious 2022 Showcase Award for "Excellence in Rural and Remote Education" at a ceremony in Brisbane on October 11.
The Showcase Awards are designed to highlight schools, principals, teachers and school communities that significantly enhance student outcomes.
Happy Valley State School's winning submission was praised for its leadership program that encourages teachers to stay in the area longer.
Education Minister Grace Grace acknowledged the difficulties of teacher retention faced by rural and remote schools.
"Happy Valley State School's Leading from the classroom agenda is being led by a group of highly motivated teachers with the ultimate goal of encouraging teachers to stay in the area longer," she said.
"Teachers at Happy Valley State School are supported to gain the confidence and skills to go into leadership roles in the future.
"The benefits are clear for teachers, the school and the whole community as teachers tend to stay longer as a result."
As part of the award, Happy Valley State School will also receive a $10,000 development grant.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
