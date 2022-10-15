Mount Isa district police have charged six people with seventy offences following a series of raids targeting drug syndicates in the area.
The operation, known as Uniform Truro, commenced in May 2022 and was undertaken by officers from the Mount Isa District Tactical Crime Squad.
Police say they have carried out several property searches and vehicle interceptions which have resulted in six arrests.
According to Police, on September 26 officers searched a property on Kurrajong Street in Parkside, and will allege they found methylamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
A 32-year-old man has been charged with multiple drug offences, including trafficking, and has also been charged with offences relating to handling the proceeds of crime.
Police say the man is in custody, and is due to face the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on five charges on October 17.
A 45-year-old Pioneer man was arrested and charged on October 9, following a vehicle search on October 5 during which Police say they located methylamphetamines, cash and drug-related paraphenalia.
Police say this man is also in custody and is due to face Mount Isa Magistrates Court on October 17, on four charges including possessing dangerous drugs.
A 33-year-old Winston woman is also in Police custody following a second vehicle search in Soldiers Hill on October 8, when officers allegedly found more than $60,000-worth of methylamphetamines and some testosterone.
Police say they have charged the woman with five offences, including possession of dangerous drugs and supplying dangerous drugs, but do not say when she will appear in court.
A 29-year-old Winston man was arrested and charged with thirteen offences, including six counts of supplying methylamphetamines and one count of supplying lysergic acid, by Police on October 10.
Police say the man was released on bail and is scheduled to re-appear before Mount Isa Magistrates Court on November 28.
A 29-year-old Pioneer woman was charged with 17 offences by Police, including 14 counts of supplying dangerous drugs and money laundering.
Police say they enlisted the help of a forensic accountant during their investigation, who identified more than $350,000 of unexplained wealth.
The woman has been released on bail and Police say she will re-appear before Mount Isa Magistrates Court on November 28.
The most recent arrest happened on October 12, when Police say they charged a 39-year-old Menzies woman with a total of 28 offences, 24 of them for trafficking dangerous drugs including methylamphetamines, cannabis and cocaine.
Police say the woman was due to appear in court on October 13.
Sergeant Joel Bryant, Officer in Charge of the Mount Isa District Tactical Crime Squad thanked the community for their assistance by reporting suspicious activities to Police, and that further arrests could be on the on the way as investigations were ongoing.
"We will remain fluid and adaptable in our investigative response to criminal syndicates that attempt to evolve their unlawful methodologies to elude law enforcement and financial institutions," Sergeant Bryant said.
"There are people out there who should be nervous because they can expect a knock on the door, or a vehicle intercept, as we have more investigations underway."
Sergeant Bryant also urged anybody in the Mount Isa community who is suffering from drug dependence to seek support from Queensland Health's Alcohol and Drug Information Service or other support services or networks.
