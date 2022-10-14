The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Watch

State funding guarantees LifeFlight's future in north west Qld

October 14 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue is flying high after the announcement by the Queensland government of $3.9 million in funding, which will guarantee the vital aeromedical service's future in north west Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.