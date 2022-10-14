RACQ LifeFlight Rescue is flying high after the announcement by the Queensland government of $3.9 million in funding, which will guarantee the vital aeromedical service's future in north west Queensland.
Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development Steven Miles confirmed almost $11 million for LifeFlight Australia and Royal Flying Doctor Service from the Resources Communities Infrastructure Fund.
It is the largest grant commitment from the second round of the allocation process and will be used to finance the building of a co-located aeromedical hub between RFDS and LifeFlight, at Mount Isa's airport.
"This is fantastic news for the communities of north west Queensland," LifeFlight Australia chairman Rob Borbidge AO said.
"To be given such high priority by the decision-making panel is a reflection of how important this region is to the state government and a recognition of the vital work RACQ LifeFlight Rescue and RFDS undertake here.
"Many deserving and worthy projects applied for this funding assistance and we are extremely grateful it was recognised that the joint Mount Isa base will deliver great value to the north west region.
"We sincerely thank the government for this commitment."
The planned aeromedical hub will include improved operational crew facilities such as a dedicated helicopter hangar, enhanced engineering and training amenities, as well as patient transfer facilities.
It is a future-proofing project that will ensure RACQ LifeFlight Rescue can meet the needs of the community for decades to come.
The hangar itself will be large enough and appropriately fitted out, to house a Bell 412 or AW139 helicopter, as LifeFlight continues discussions about upgrading its Mount Isa aircraft, from the current BK 117.
LifeFlight Australia CEO Ashley van de Velde OAM said the current shared base was more than 60 years old.
"Together, the RFDS and LifeFlight bring vital aeromedical retrieval services to the people of north west and central west Queensland.
"We are complementary services. Our two organisations share a mutual commitment to the provision of care to people in regional and remote parts of the state."
In a record financial year, in 2021/22 the Mt Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crews helped 56 people in need, with those missions valued at an estimated $1.4 million.
Aside from transferring patients to hospitals to receive higher levels of medical care, the crews respond to primary emergency scenes, such as serious motor vehicle accidents.
Due to its ability to land in remote and difficult to access locations, the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter also plays a vital role in search and rescue operations in the north west region.
