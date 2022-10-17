Australian rock royalty Icehouse will headline the tenth anniversary of the Birdsville Big Red Bash as part of a stacked line-up that includes Hoodoo Gurus, Human Nature and Kate Ceberano among many.
The 2023 edition of the world's most remote music festival will take place from July 4 to 6 and will welcome a slew of Australian music icons to the edge of the Simpson Desert.
The stacked line-up will feature the likes of John Williamson, Pete Murray, The Angels, The Waifs, Troy Cassar-Daley, Ross Wilson, Dragon, Chocolate Starfish, Shane Howard, Pierce Brothers, Wendy Matthews, Grace Knight, Jack Jones, Melanie Dyer, Caitlyn Shadbolt, Furnace and the Fundamentals, The Chantoozies and The Big Red Bash Band.
Icehouse frontman and songwriter said the band, like many on the line-up, had never performed in the Birdsville Simpson Desert region.
"ICEHOUSE is looking forward to playing in such iconic parts of this great home of ours at the Big Red Bash," he said.
Instantly recognisable as an unofficial Australian anthem, Icehouse's Great Southern Land was inspired by the striking outback landscape on which the Birdsville Big Red Bash is staged.
"Forty years ago, I wrote 'Great Southern Land' about an experience I had flying over the great expanse of Australian desert," Davies said
"Now the band and I will finally get a chance to play in that region and experience it from the ground along with a great array of Australian talent."
Hoodoo Gurus' vocalist and guitarist Dave Faulkner said 2023 will be the band's second time performing at the Big Red Bash after their first performance at the festival in 2018.
"The combination of music, a taste for adventure and good times with good friends made the whole experience unforgettable," he said.
"We were all a bunch of happy campers and we can't wait to do it again."
In 2013, festival organiser Greg Donovan invited legendary country musician John Williamson to come out to play a solo acoustic performance for a few hundred runners and volunteers on top of a 40 metre high sand dune to celebrate the completion of the Big Red Run marathon.
News of Williamson's impromptu outback performance spread via the bush telegraph and attracted punters from surrounding towns, ultimately sowing the seeds for the Birdsville Big Red Bash and Broken Bill Mundi Mundi Bash, now two of Australia's most unique bucket list music and travel experiences.
Williamson will return to the stage in 2023, reprising his performance from a decade ago which helped launched what has now become the world's most remote music festival.
Williamson said he had no idea when he was invited in 2013, to sing to a gathering of marathon runners, that the festival would grow in to what it has today.
"Just me, my stomp box and guitarist, Col Watson," Williamson said.
"Nowadays the festival is so big that the Big Red sand dune overlooks the festival stage and campsite, which looks like a city of caravans and 4-wheel drives," he said.
"I'm very proud to have been there at the very beginning and can't wait to return again in 2023."
Festival organiser Greg Donovan said they'd added some new artists to the 2023 line-up for the 10th anniversary.
"It's so exciting to have such a stellar rollcall of Australian musicians who represent different generations and genres of music - from classic Oz rock, through to pop, roots, folk, country and more," he said.
"We can't wait to throw one hell of a 10 year anniversary party for the Birdsville Big Red Bash."
In addition to the music line-ups, the festival will feature jam-packed programs of unique outback entertainment and activities - from a world record attempt for the 'Nutbush' dance through to comedy and outdoor film screenings, scenic helicopter flights, camel rides, charity fun runs, drag competitions and many more.
The Birdsville Big Red Bash is supported by the Queensland government, which estimated that this year the event generated close to $23 million in overnight visitor expenditure in outback Queensland.
Tickets for the Birdsville Big Red Bash will go on sale on October 25.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
