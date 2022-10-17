The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Birdsville's Big Red Bash announce stacked line-up for tenth anniversary in 2023

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:14am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Birdsville's Big Red Bash has announced a slew of iconic Australian musicians to perform as part of its tenth anniversary in 2023. Picture supplied.

Australian rock royalty Icehouse will headline the tenth anniversary of the Birdsville Big Red Bash as part of a stacked line-up that includes Hoodoo Gurus, Human Nature and Kate Ceberano among many.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.