Possible storms look set to hit Mount Isa this week as unseasonal rain sweeps through the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecast shows a high chance of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday for North West Queensland before the sun returns towards the back end of the week.
Tuesday's rain is expected to fall in the early hours of the morning. The BoM has also forecast possible thunderstorms with light winds of 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon becoming light in the evening.
Similar conditions are forecast for Wednesday with rain falling in the morning and "possibly severe" thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 34 degrees are forecast during the day, while then falling to 21 degrees over night.
Thursday morning sunshine is expected before a slight 20 per cent chance of a shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will hit a top of 35 degrees while falling to a low of 20.
Sunny skies and light winds will end the week on Friday with temperatures hitting a maximum of 36 degrees and a minimum of 20.
Heading in to the weekend, conditions will remain mostly sunny on Saturday with only a 10 per cent chance of rain and high temperatures rising to a top of 37 degrees.
Sunday's forecast will bring about a 50 per cent chance of a shower or two and a possible thunderstorm. Temperatures will hit a maximum of 34 degrees and a low of 21 degrees.
As for the lake levels, Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is sitting at 35 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 84.8 per cent.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
