There is a famous quote by English author Thomas Fuller, "Better to break your word than do worse in keeping it."
The narrative for the last two weeks from federal opposition members and those in the media who do their bidding has been about whether or not the Albanese government will honour its pre-election commitment to press ahead with stage three tax cuts, still two years away.
The Opposition, seduced by the mouthwatering prospect of the government breaking an election promise less than six months after taking office, has driven this point relentlessly. But, unfortunately, many in our community have fallen for it hook, line and sinker.
Remarkably, many have been suckered by what is, at best, no more than a change in nuance. No matter how closely one reads Dr Chalmers' speeches from the past seven days, it is impossible to find a direct commitment to either axing or amending the tax cuts.
The reverse is the case. Dr Chalmers, the Prime Minister and other senior ALP figures have repeatedly said there had been no change to the ALP's position since the election - at least yet.
But as Mr Fuller so eloquently put it, sometimes it is better to break your word if keeping it means a worse outcome.
It is true most taxpayers will benefit from the stage three tax cuts, but overwhelmingly, the tax cuts will go to high-income earners, with those earning more than $200,000 receiving a tax cut of $9075 per year.
I'll get a tax cut of about $800 per annum if they go ahead. But I would rather forgo that slight increase in my wallet for the greater good of all Australians. The Budget projects that the Commonwealth government's gross debt was around $963 billion at June 30, 2022.
Stage three tax cuts will cost the federal government $17.7 billion in its first full year, with annual foregone revenue lifting to $36.9 billion in 2033. That's money could be spent on things that benefit the majority of Australians.
Australia can't afford these tax cuts. Any responsible government would see that and act accordingly. Any reasonable Australian should see a government working with fiscal responsibility and applaud it.
The questions remain, is this government fiscally responsible and is the broader electorate reasonable? I reckon we will find out in about two years.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.