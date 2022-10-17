OPINION: State Government's clean energy plan to power $740 billion resources boom

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk deserves praise for prioritising the North West Minerals Province for connection to her Government's Super Grid as part of the $62 billion Jobs and Energy Plan.
There are 740 billion reasons why the North West Minerals Province should be connected to the national electricity grid, and the Premier's Super Grid promises to fast track that connection then it will be one of the most important advances for our region and the State's economy.
As the Premier has identified, there are $740 billion worth of identified resources, such as the copper, zinc, vanadium and cobalt, in the North West Minerals Province. The value and importance of these minerals has only increased with the global transition to renewable energy, electric vehicles and advances manufacturing.
As the Premier said: "Our plan for a clean energy economy means lower electricity costs for Queensland's remote mining and industrial operations. This will spur new investment in rare earth minerals mining that are so important for renewable energy generation and battery storage systems.
While the Premier's Jobs and Energy Plan was announced only last week, the timetable for connecting the North West Minerals Province to the national electricity grid via the Super Grid is crucial.
It was timely that the Environmental Impact Statement for CopperString 2.0 1000-kilometre high-voltage transmission network to connect Mount Isa with the grid near Townsville was approved by the State Government's Office of Coordinator-General last week. CopperString is the most advanced electricity transmission project with this approval and therefore justifies the Premier's prioritisation of it.
As the approval noted, CopperString 2.0 will not only be delivering more affordable and more reliable electricity to the critical mineral projects in the region, but harness the renewable energy projects under development and to be developed along that corridor from Townsville to Mount Isa.
Work on CopperString 2.0 can get underway within months. A start to this transformational project in 2023 - Mount Isa's centenary year - would not only acknowledge the region's role in the economic development of Queensland to date, but the critical role it will play in the State's clean energy, advances manufacturing future.
