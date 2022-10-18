Up to 5000 people gathered in Mount Isa to witness one of North West Queensland's biggest community events.
The annual Rock Pop Mime Show Mount Isa has been running since 1990 as a project of the Apex Club of Mount Isa and it remains APEX's signature event in the city.
Students and schools from all around the region participate each year in the event, complete with miming, dancing, backdrops, costumes and music.
Taking place on Friday, October 14 at the Tony White Oval, St Joseph's Mount Isa took out first place in the Junior Primary category.
Barkly Highway State School were the front runners in the Senior Primary category while St Joseph's Cloncurry won first prize out of the secondary schools.
Awards were also handed out for visual displays with Best Backdrop going to St Kieran's, Best Choreography going to Barkly Highway State School and Best Costumes to Central State School.
The Daphne Tulloch Memorial Trophy for best music was also won by Barkly Highway State School.
APEX thanked a number of local businesses and organisations for helping put on the 2022 show, including Mount Isa SES and RFS, PCYC Mount Isa, Happy Valley Kindergarten, Isa Community Church, Discovery Parks, Mount Isa Scout Group, the Rotary Group of Mount Isa and Vanilla Ice Cold Room Hire.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
