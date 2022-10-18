Mount Isan Patricia O'Callaghan has been awarded Tourism and Events Queensland's top job, after she was named CEO of the state tourism agency.
Ms O'Callaghan formerly worked as the manager of Commerce North West before being named Chief Executive Officer of Townsville Enterprise in 2015. After six years at Townsville Enterprise, she was then named CEO of Destination Gold Coast.
The Mount Isa local will take over from Leanne Coddington who spent nine years in the role.
Ms O'Callaghan said she was honoured to be named CEO and was excited to begin work.
"I am a passionate Queenslander that is grateful to have to worked in an industry that has taken me from the Outback, to North Queensland and more recently to the Gold Coast where I have met and learned from so many dedicated and passionate tourism operators who love this state," she said.
"There is so much opportunity ahead of us, particularly with the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, and there is much work to be done and I am excited and committed to serving this industry through these exciting times."
Queensland Government Ministers were full of praise for Ms O'Callaghan, with Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe saying he's worked closely with her in previous leadership roles.
"Ms O'Callaghan knows what appeals to visitors and has a clear understanding of what makes Queensland's competitive domestic and global tourism markets tick," the Tourism Minister said
"With an intimate knowledge of the diversity of the State's visitor experiences, Ms O'Callaghan is an obvious choice to lead TEQ and turbo-charge Queensland's tourism recovery."
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was "an exciting time", with Ms O'Callaghan set to bring years of experience to the role.
"Patricia will head up our state's lead tourism marketing organisation and lead it through the post-COVID-19 tourism landscape where we are well positioned to cement our reputation as Australia's best holiday destination."
