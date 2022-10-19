A Beginner's Guide To Getting Your First Credit Card

We're here to help break down the walls and help you to have a greater knowledge of what it is that you need to know before you make that first card application. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

So, you're considering applying for your first credit card? There are a few things you need to know first. From bills to budgets, to how to get a home loan, credit cards have a multitude of factors to consider prior to your purchase.



Many young people aren't taught the vital factors to keep in mind when it comes to credit, and so we're here to help break down the walls and help you to have a greater knowledge of what it is that you need to know before you make that first card application with a few easy to digest tips.

Budget accordingly

Owning your own credit card opens up a world of freedom when it comes to purchases you can make. You can now pay for larger things that were perhaps a little much to pay upfront beforehand, like travel expenses or home repairs.



However, credit cards are not to be confused with an endless outlet of money, you should only purchase things with it that you could theoretically afford without one. By coming up with a realistic budget that encapsulates your monthly spending, you should be able to use your credit card responsibly and afford the repayments each month.

Pay your bill in full and on time

We've all been guilty of forgetting about a bill or two every now and then, and leaving it until the last minute, or possibly until it's overdue; however, it's vital to pay your credit cards bill on time.



By leaving it until after the required payment date, you'll end up accumulating fees that can become unmanageable if left too long. As well as this, it's important to pay your card in full each month.



When you receive your credit card bill, it will allow you to pay the minimum amount required. This may seem easier as it breaks up the amount you owe into smaller bite-size pieces, but the remaining unpaid debt will acquire interest and slowly grow into a much larger amount.



This is why it's so imperative that you set a budget. A budget keeps you accountable for how much you can actually afford to spend and means you don't get left paying the minimum as it's all you can afford.

Do your research on the perks

Credit cards can be fantastic as they come with perks attached to them. It's vital to do your research to see which perks are right for your lifestyle and reward you the most. Many offer frequent flyer points every time you shop using the cards which is the perfect fit for a customer looking to travel.



Alternatively, some will offer discounts at stores which are perfect for a family using a credit card for the weekly grocery shop. Owning a credit card allows a multitude of benefits and it's so vital to utilise them to your advantage. There are also alternative perks and rewards, and if you're unsure of what they are, they can always be explained to you if you speak to a customer service representative.

Don't reach your limit

When you first purchase a credit card, it can be tempting to max it out, by reaching your limit, after all, there's a limit for a reason so why not hit it? But, this is a major contribution to hurting your credit score. Having a good credit score becomes crucial when looking to take out a loan for things like a mortgage, and if your credit score is low, you may become an undesirable applicant. Instead, opt for only spending around 30 per cent in order to maintain a good credit score.

Build up your credit

On the subject of a good credit score, having a credit card can in fact help build up your credit, which is incredibly beneficial.



Each month that you make your credit card repayments will positively impact your credit score, in addition to this, restricting the number of credit applications you put out will also impact your score as if you have several cards that all have high limits, it puts you at risk of accumulating debt, which would make lenders apprehensive in giving you a loan.



However, if you use your card wisely, the opposite tends to happen, you have a great credit score and a greater chance of being approved for a loan should you choose to apply for one.

When you're smart with your credit card, it can be a blessing. They can help you out with unforeseen expensive purchases, like plane tickets back home or emergency home repairs, whilst also building up your credit score which helps exponentially in your future and giving you perks and rewards along the way.

