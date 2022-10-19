The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Police appeal for public information on woman missing at Richmond

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated October 19 2022 - 11:19pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tea has been reported as missing from the Richmond district. Picture: Australian Missing Person's Registry

A woman known as Tea has been reported as missing in the Richmond region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.