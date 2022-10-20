The Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) will be on the ground in Winton to provide vital free dental services to the community.
The RFDS will station its fully equipped mobile dental surgery at Winton Hospital for a period of almost two weeks from Monday, October 25 through to Friday, November 4.
Winton residents will have access to a range of dental services including oral health maintenance, x-rays and extractions, treatment for acute or pre-existing conditions and gum disease treatment.
RFDS Queensland Chief Executive Officer Meredith Staib said the dental service was important for people in rural and remote locations who "often have to travel a long way to visit a dentist".
"Regular dental check-ups are so important for the overall health," she said.
"By bringing our mobile dental surgery to communities like Winton, the RFDS Dental Service helps to bridge this gap, ensuring people have access to a dentist close to home."
The mobile dental surgery will be led by RFDS Principal Dentist Stevie Dilley who said working in rural communities throughout Queensland was her favourite part of the job.
"It's a privilege to be a part of the RFDS Dental Service and to be able to provide vital dental care for people in outback communities," she said.
Ms Dilley said the mobile clinic always ensured patients felt comfortable when they visit.
"For many people, going to the dentist can be a scary experience - particularly if it's their first time."
