RFDS mobile dental unit providing "vital" service to Winton

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated October 20 2022 - 5:12am, first published 5:00am
The Royal Flying Doctor Service will station its mobile dental unit in Winton in late October and early November. Picture supplied.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) will be on the ground in Winton to provide vital free dental services to the community.

