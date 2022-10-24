This year's Fashions on the Field winner will walk away with $10,000 in prize money after the upcoming 2022 Cloncurry Fashion Series grand final.
The fashion event is a major drawcard of country race meets and the prize figure proves its popularity.
Seven finalists have already been selected with the last two contenders to be picked in the fifth and final round which will kick off this Saturday, October 29 at the Cloncurry and District Race Club.
The "Lady of the Track" winner and runner-up of round five will earn the remaining spots in the final on Derby Day which will get underway at 5pm.
Contestants who have already qualified for the final include May Elliot, Leonie Ansell, Shelly Davidson, Angie Nisbet, Nicole Saunders, Renee Moore and Sarah Bohan.
This year's Derby Day theme will again be black and white, as is tradition. Judges will prioritise style and originality, grooming, attention to detail, sophisticated millinery appropriate for the season and overall synchronicity. Organisers have said favour won't be given to either contemporary or classic style.
The Fashion Series grand final is the culmination of five Fashions on the Field competitions held alongside each of the five race days in Cloncurry throughout the year.
The 2021 event attracted more than 700 people on Derby Day and was won by Yeppoon woman Emma DeHennin.
Tickets for Derby Day can be purchased online with gates opening at 11:30am.
Fashions on the Field action will kick off from 2:30pm with the junior categories ahead of round five at 3:30pm and then the headline event at 5pm form the trackside marquee.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.