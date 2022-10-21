The North West Star
Winton Shire becomes 36th Council to join Qld Government's small business program

JC
By Jeremy Cook
October 21 2022 - 4:00am
The Winton Shire Council as signed up to the state government's Small Business Friendly Councils Program. File pictures.

Winton Shire Mayor Gavin Baskett has assured small businesses of the Council's support after joining the state government's Small Business Friendly Councils (SBFC) Program.

