Winton Shire Mayor Gavin Baskett has assured small businesses of the Council's support after joining the state government's Small Business Friendly Councils (SBFC) Program.
The program was developed to encourage large businesses to actively support small businesses in recovering from economic challenges.
The town will join nearby local governments such as Mount Isa, Flinders Shire, Cloncurry Shire, Burke Shire, and Richmond Shire, who have already joined the program.
Mayor Baskett said the Council was looking forward to working with small businesses to develop programs that will support them.
"Small businesses keep our town going and are the backbone of our community," he said.
"We've been experiencing a boom in tourism and without our business owners working as hard as they do, this wouldn't be possible."
The SBFC Program was developed by Small Business Commissioner Maree Adshead who co-signed the charter with Cr Baskett and Winton Business and Tourism Association President Hylton Ward.
Mr Ward said the program was an important step in ensuring small businesses were supported.
"Partnering with Council to maintain and develop programs that will support our small businesses is an exciting step for our association," he said.
"We've been working hard to build support networks between businesses and now we can work directly with Council to continue doing so."
The Commissioner said when a local government joins the program, they learn what other organisations are doing to support their small business community.
"We facilitate a network of collaboration, showcase small business friendly activities and support a variety of communities of practice," Ms Adshead said.
Minister for Employment and Small Business Di Farmer welcomed Winton to the program, saying small businesses were "the heart and hubs of our local communities".
"It's fantastic to see so many councils have committed to the Small Business Friendly Councils Program, with many others lining up to join them."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
