The Mount Isa City Council has confirmed that its Chief Executive Officer David Keenan has resigned from his role effective immediately.
An interim CEO is expected to be named at the next Ordinary Meeting of the Council on October 26. Until that time, Council director Renee Wallace has been appointed acting CEO.
The Council has maintained that Mr Keenan's resignation had "nothing to do" with the Queensland Government's appointment of Local Government advisor Hayden Wright to the Council on October 11.
Mayor Danielle Slade said the Council expect to be announce an interim CEO at next week's Council meeting.
"One of the most important things we need to do at the moment is getting an interim CEO," she said.
"With the CEO's immediate resignation, Mr Wright, within 24 hours, already had a couple of applicants."
Cr Slade said the state government made Mr Wright's appointment after the Council was told to consider appointing a governance advisor six months ago.
"The government took it into its own hands and appointed us a local government advisor ... [who] has 18 years of experience with local government," she said.
"I see it as a really positive step from the state government to come in and provide support."
