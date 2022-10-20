The North West Star
David Keenan resigns from CEO role at Mount Isa City Council

JC
By Jeremy Cook
October 20 2022 - 7:00am
Mount Isa City Council's Chief Executive Officer David Keenan has resigned from his position. File picture.

The Mount Isa City Council has confirmed that its Chief Executive Officer David Keenan has resigned from his role effective immediately.

