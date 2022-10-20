The North West Star
Police continue to search for woman reported missing from Richmond area.

By Jeremy Cook
Updated October 20 2022 - 5:08am, first published 5:00am
Tea Wright-Finger was reported missing from the Richmond area on October 19. Picture QPS.

Police have appealed for public assistance in helping locate a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Richmond area on October 19.

