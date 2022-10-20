Police have appealed for public assistance in helping locate a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Richmond area on October 19.
In a statement, Police said the woman, Tea Wright-Finger, has connections in the Bundaberg area and may travel there.
"Her family hold concerns for her welfare due to her medical condition," the statement said.
Police have since confirmed that Tea was last seen on October 16 at around 3pm and hasn't contacted friends or family since then.
She may also be travelling in a 2013 Blue Toyota Prado four wheel drive bearing Queensland registration 210TLA.
According to the officer in charge at the Richmond Police Station, the woman works on rural properties in the district and hadn't turned up for work as expected.
Police are conducting a search of the Richmond area and have urged anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact police.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.