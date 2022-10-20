A North Queensland woman has been arrested for allegedly running a Luke Combs ticket scam.
Police charged the Moranbah woman, 34, with fraud for allegedly trying to fraudulently sell tickets to the US country music star's 2023 Brisbane concerts.
Between September and October, police will say she used social media to attempt to lure 14 people into paying up to $3500 for a set of four tickets.
Combs is putting on two shows at Brisbane Entertainment Centre in August next year, but with tickets selling out fast, plenty of fans have been left disappointed.
It is unclear how much money was allegedly defrauded or if the alleged victims, aged between 18 and 43 and from Queensland, NSW, Victoria, Tasmania and the NT victims, have been able to reclaim their money.
Detectives acting on a complaint after monies were allegedly paid executed a search warrant at a local address on October 14 where they arrested and subsequently charged the woman with 16 counts of fraud.
Two fraud charges related to alleged party hire goods and the sale of other property.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.