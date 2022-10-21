Mount Isa's major tourism facility, Outback at Isa, has appointed a new manager with extensive experience working in South America.
Martin Turner took over the role this week, having worked in the tourism industry for the past 15 years in Chile. He has experience working with people from all international backgrounds.
Deputy Mayor and Chair of the Outback at Isa Management Board, Phil Barwick, welcomed Mr Turner following a competitive recruitment process.
"Martin is coming into the role at a very good time to prepare for the 2023 tourist season, which all indications show will be a bumper year for Mount Isa and the North West," Cr Barwick said.
"Martin has a wealth of experience in the tourism industry and has spent quite a number of years operating successful tourism businesses in Chile, where he was working predominantly with international tourists."
Mr Turner said he was "pleased" by the amount of tourism product the facility has and was looking forward to driving tourism in Mount Isa to a new level of attractiveness.
"I'm very eager to polish this up some more and add improved visitor experiences to the facility, to improve the tourist traffic through the centre and for the city economy generally," he said.
"It's also wonderful to see the great energy and interest provided by Mount Isa City Council on behalf of the residents. It is a very welcoming community."
Cr Barwick said if Mount Isa City Council could secure funding, there were exciting redevelopment works planned for Outback at Isa that tourists and residents would be pleased with.
The Council will also proceed with concept planning for the centre under an Outback at Isa Masterplan that was finalised in 2021.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
